Nepal avalanche: Govt resumes search operation for 4 trekkers, 3 guides

By PTI

Kathmandu, Jan 20: The Nepal government on Monday resumed the search operation for four South Korean trekkers and their three guides who went missing since an avalanche swept a popular trekking route in the mountains.

The operation to rescue the seven people missing have become difficult due to heavy snowfall in the area. On Sunday, a rescue team had to abort their operation due to adverse weather.

The trekkers were en route to a Himalayan mountain near a base camp in the Annapurna region when the avalanche struck after heavy snowfall on Friday last. The avalanche happened at an altitude of 3,230 m (10,600ft) about 150 km (93 miles) north-west of Kathmandu.

"The government is sending a well-equipped high-tech team to rescue seven missing trekkers in the Annapurna area of Kaski district on Monday," the Department of Tourism (DoT) said in a statement. The rescue team comprises members from the Nepal Mountaineering Association (NMA), the Himalayan Rescue Association (HRA) and the Nepal Army, it said.

The missing trekkers include two women, Kim Sookja and Choi Hyowon. The two other South Korean nationals were identified as Lee Min Su and Jeong Pil Bong. The missing guides were identified as Sarj Pariyar, Chhiring Bhote and Min Bahadur Lama.

Meanwhile, the Trekking Agencies Association of Nepal (TAAN) in a statement said a Chinese tourist and her Nepali tourist guide have been rescued to safety. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pokhara.

"The avalanche had swept away rocks and getting through them was almost impossible at that moment," the statement said.

The area where the incident took place is reportedly covered in more than 10 feet of snow. "Around 130 trekkers have been rescued with the help of trekking guides, local people and security personnel and had been taken to Chomrong and Pokhara," the TAAN said.