Nawaz Sharif's wife Begum Kulsoom passes away in London

London, Sep 11: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's wife, Begum Kulsoom, passed away on Tuesday. She was 68 years old.

According to Geo News, she was placed on life support earlier on Tuesday as her health deteriorated last night.

The 68-year-old former first lady was diagnosed with lymphoma (throat) cancer in August 2017. She had married Sharif in April 1971.

Born in 1950 in Lahore to a Kashmiri family, Kulsoom attended Islamia College and graduated from the Forman Christian College in Lahore. She received a Master's degree in Urdu from Punjab University in 1970. She had married Sharif in April 1971.

She served as Pakistan's first lady for three non-consecutive terms from 1990-1993, 1997-1999 and 2013-2017, The Dawn reported.

She is survived by her husband and four children, Hassan, Hussain, Maryam and Asma.