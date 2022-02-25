YouTube
    NATO alliance to hold virtual emergency summit, to discuss Ukraine Crisis

    Belgium, Feb 25: The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) said, the 30-nation alliance will be holding a virtual emergency summit today, to discuss the way forward.

    The meeting would be joined by the leaders of Sweden, Finland, and European Union institutions. In a press briefing, yesterday said, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will take new deterrence and defence steps after Russia launched a military operation against Ukraine. It will include putting over 100 warplanes on high alert and further increase the presence of troops on its eastern flank.

    Mr. Stoltenberg said, peace on their continent has been shattered. He said, Ukraine is not a member of the alliance and Stoltenberg said there were no NATO troops in the country. The new measures planned by NATO would enable it to deploy capabilities and forces, including the NATO Response Force, to eastern European countries.

    russia ukraine war nato

    Story first published: Friday, February 25, 2022, 17:02 [IST]
    X