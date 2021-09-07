Mullah Hassan Akhund likely to be new Afghan PM

RSS-Taliban comment: Security beefed up outside Javed Akhtar's house over the controversy

International

oi-Deepika S

Kabul, Sep 07: The Taliban have nominated Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund as the new head of state, according to media reports. While Mullah Baradar Akhund and Mullah Abdus Salam to be his two deputies.

"Preparations for the declaration of the Islamic government have been completed, the government will be announced soon, said Taliban spokesperson Ahmadullah Muttaqi in a tweet.

In the last 40 years of Afghanistan's history, it will be the only government that will rule over the whole of Afghanistan.

Preparations for the declaration of the Islamic government have been completed, the government will be announced soon, God willing.

— Ahmadullah Muttaqi (@Ahmadmuttaqi01) September 6, 2021

The Taliban have invited Russia, China, Turkey, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar to attend an event on its looming government formation.

The Taliban have so far twice delayed the announcement of its government.

Taliban will not allow any country, including Pakistan, to interfere in internal affairs

The Taliban on Monday asserted that it will not allow any country, including Pakistan, to interfere in Afghanistan's internal affairs as it confirmed that ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed met the insurgent group's de-facto leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul, amidst efforts to finalise a government in the war-torn country.

The questions of interference in Afghanistan's internal affairs were raised after the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt Gen Hameed dashed to Kabul on an unannounced visit last week.

Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said that the group will not allow any country, including Pakistan, to interfere in Afghanistan's affairs, Afghanistan's Khaama news reported.

Lt Gen Hameed was the first high-ranking foreign official to visit Afghanistan since the Taliban seized the Afghan capital in mid-August.

On Sunday, the Taliban said that the Pakistani spy chief was in Afghanistan to improve bilateral relations between Kabul and Islamabad.

with PTI inputs