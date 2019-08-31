  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Modi govt’s ethnic cleansing of muslims: Imran Khan on NRC

    By Shreya
    |

    Islamabad, Aug 31: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that the "illegal annexation of occupied Kashmir" is part of a wider policy of the Indian government "to target Muslims".

    Imran Khan
    Imran Khan

    Khan was referring to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) list released earlier in the day, which excluded at least over 19 lakh people in Assam, identifying them as "illegal foreigners".

    "Reports in Indian and international media on Modi Govt's ethnic cleansing of Muslims should send alarm bells ringing across the world that the illegal annexation of Kashmir is part of a wider policy to target Muslims," tweeted Imran Khan.

    Final NRC list out, 19.07 lakh fail to make the cut

    Earlier, Khan has called the Indian government "fascist", "racist", following "Nazi ideology", and accused it of "ethnic cleansing & genocide ideology".

    Imran Khan has been regularly tweeting against the Indian government's August 5 move scrapping Article 370 of its Constitution, thus revoking special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

    Among other things, he has threatened India with nuclear war, given a speech slamming Modi in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) Assembly on Pakistan's Independence Day and led his country in observing the so-called 'Kashmir Hour' on Friday.

    He is also all set to raise the Kashmir issue in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi nrc imran khan

    Story first published: Saturday, August 31, 2019, 16:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 31, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue