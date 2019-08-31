Modi govt’s ethnic cleansing of muslims: Imran Khan on NRC

Islamabad, Aug 31: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that the "illegal annexation of occupied Kashmir" is part of a wider policy of the Indian government "to target Muslims".

Khan was referring to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) list released earlier in the day, which excluded at least over 19 lakh people in Assam, identifying them as "illegal foreigners".

"Reports in Indian and international media on Modi Govt's ethnic cleansing of Muslims should send alarm bells ringing across the world that the illegal annexation of Kashmir is part of a wider policy to target Muslims," tweeted Imran Khan.

Earlier, Khan has called the Indian government "fascist", "racist", following "Nazi ideology", and accused it of "ethnic cleansing & genocide ideology".

Imran Khan has been regularly tweeting against the Indian government's August 5 move scrapping Article 370 of its Constitution, thus revoking special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Among other things, he has threatened India with nuclear war, given a speech slamming Modi in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) Assembly on Pakistan's Independence Day and led his country in observing the so-called 'Kashmir Hour' on Friday.

He is also all set to raise the Kashmir issue in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27.