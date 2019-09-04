Modi arrives in Vladivostok for 3rd bilateral visit to Russia

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Moscow, Sep 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Vladivostok International Airport Wednesday for a two-day Russia visit.

"PM @narendramodi was warmly welcomed at Vladivostok airport on his 3rd bilateral visit to Russia. Over the next 2 days, bilateral meeting with President Putin, participation at Eastern Economic Forum & meetings with other world leaders on the agenda," a tweet by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Modi, before leaving for Russia said that he was looking forward to discussing regional and international issues of mutual interest with the Russian President, Vladimir Putin.

Modi, will attend the 5th Eastern Economic Forum as a chief guest at the invitation of Putin.

"I also look forward to meeting other global leaders attending the Eastern Economic Forum, and interacting with Indian Industry and business representatives participating in it," Modi said.

Modi in his departure statement said, "our strong partnership is complemented by a desire to promote a multi-polar world and the two countries closely cooperate towards this end in regional and multilateral fora."