Melania speaks out on Trump’s policy of separating kids from illegal immigrants

Melania Trump, the US first lady who launched her "Be Best" campaign in May for improving social and emotional health of children, expressed her opinion on the immigration debate in the presidency of Donald Trump on Sunday, June 17, saying "she hates to see children separated from the families".

Melania, who said on the occasion of launching 'Be Best' campaign that as a mother and the first lady, she was concerned over the children's vulnerability in expressing their emotions in today's fast-paced world which pushes them towards a negative consequence, reiterated her compassionate stand by speaking up on the immigration issue.

The first lady, who turned 48 recently, generally chooses to avoid political controversies that have often broken out in the times of President Donald Trump, responded to the snowballing outrage over separating children from their parents who illegally entered into the US crossing the country's southern border.

Melania's spokesperson Stephanie Grisham said in the statement issued by her office: "Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform."

"She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart."

The latest controversy over the immigration started after the Trump administration adopted a no-tolerance policy toward people entering the US illegally. While the illegal migrants were put to trial, their helpless children were separated from them and sent to a separate facility, making it extremely difficult for the kids.

Lawmakers and advocates and representatives of the religious communities have criticised this move by the current administration but it did not stop Trump to implement it last month. He even blamed the Democrats saying "that's their law" while saying that he himself hated to see children being taken away.

Former first lady Laura Bush, whose husband George W Bush was also a Republican president, wrote in an op-ed for The Washington Post on Sunday, slamming the policy as one which broke her heart. She was also of the opinion that zero-tolerance policy was no answer to the problem and described it as "cruel" and "immoral".

She agreed that the US's immigration system was not in the perfect shape but refused to back the policy that has been implemented to address it.

Presidential advisor Kellyanne Conway also did not hide her condemnation for the policy of separating children from their parents during a recent appearance on NBC News.

