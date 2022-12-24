Maldives condemns Abbas Adil Riza's tweet targeted at Indian High Commission

Male, Dec 24: The Maldives has condemned the incitement of arson and terrorism targeted at the High Commission of India in Male.

The statement from the government comes after Abbas Adil Riza, a member of the opposition Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM), gave a recent call to set the Indian High Commission in Maldives on fire. It also claimed that all the necessary precautions are being taken regarding the situation.

"The Government strongly condemns the incitement of arson and terrorism targeted at the High Commission of India in Maldives. The Government is investigating this threat very seriously and the authorities have taken all necessary precautionary measures," the official statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

The ruling Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) condemned Riza's call for incitement of arson and condemned the action in the strongest terms.

"The MDP condemns in the strongest terms the call for an arson attack on the Indian High Commission and calls on the authorities to investigate the matter. The MDP also condemns the opposition's continuous effort to incite violence & hatred towards friendly nations," MDP tweeted on Friday.

The government of Maldives stated that such statements which disrupt public safety will not be tolerated. "Such threats of malicious intent aimed at undermining the security of the diplomatic corps and disrupting public safety will not be tolerated," the official statement added.

Earlier, In a tweet, Abbas Adil Riza wrote, "The 8th February arson attacks in Addu were carried out on India's order. We haven't retaliated to that yet. I propose we start from the Indian High Commission. #IndiaOut"

By the time this story went for publishing, his tweet was liked by over 33 while it garnered 27 retweets eventhough it was viewed by over 45,000 people.