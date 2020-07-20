YouTube
    London, July 20: The United Kingdom's longest-suffering coronavirus patient has been moved to a recovery ward after battling the disease for long 130 days.

    Fatima Bridle, 35, spent 40 days in a coma, had a tracheotomy, spent 105 days on a ventilator battling the fatal virus, pneumonia and sepsis but is now on a recovery ward.

    Longest-suffering COVID-19 patient recovers after 130 days in UK
    Bridle fell unwell after flying back from a month-long trip to Mohammedia, Morocco, on March 6, according to UK's leading daily news report.

    While her husband suffered the symptoms first, Fatima Bridle had to be rushed to Southampton General Hospital on March 12.

    Bridle is now able to talk and can take trips out using her walker to gradually build her strength after spending 105 days on a ventilator.

      The lady is hoping to be reunited with her husband Tracy, 56, within weeks after the couple spent four months apart.

      On a thanking note, she said for the nurse, who cared for her, 'They are incredible - I would like to thank every one of the doctors and nurses who have given me a chance of a new life. I am happy to be here. It feels like a dream.'

      The couple believes they caught coronavirus after flying back from Morocco.

