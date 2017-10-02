Las Vegas shooting: A 'lone wolf' from 'retirement & golf community' caused the bloodbath

The shooter, who caused the bloodbath in Las Vegas on Monday, was by police as Stephen Paddock, 64, a "lone wolf" with no known links to terrorist groups. Paddock lived in a "retirement and golf community" with three large casinos that averages about one murder a year.

Police in Mesquite, where Paddock's home is being searched, said he did not have a criminal record. Also, his motives are unknown, reports The Guardian.

Police recovered several rifles in his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel, from where he fired multiple rounds at concertgoers at the Route 91 harvest country music festival.

"We don't have a lot on Mr Paddock. He does live here in our city. We have not had any law enforcement contact with him in the past," Quinn Averett, a spokesman for the Mesquite police department, said.

In their records, there is no report of any contact with Paddock - no calls for service, no arrests, not even a record of a traffic stop.

Public records listed previous addresses for Stephen Paddock in Texas and California, as well as a 2010 license to hunt and fish in Alaska.

Mesquite is just minutes away from Bunkerville, Nevada, the site of an armed standoff at the Bundy Ranch between federal agents and a ranch family and the citizen militia members who came to support them.

"This is a day I wish I never had to see in my 27 years of law enforcement," he told CNN. He said the scene was the most disturbing he had ever seen in his career. "We just didn't see it coming," McMahill said.

OneIndia News