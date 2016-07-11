Kashmir violence: Nawaz Sharif condemns Burhan's killing; is he trying to avoid home pressure?

Islamabad, July 11: Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has condemned the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani by the Indian security personnel and many other civilians during protests with the forces in Jammu and Kashmir. [Why killing Burhan Wani was "absolutely" necessary]

Sharif, who recently returned from London where he underwent an open-heart surgery to face a possible challenge to his authority, made a late-night statement on the issue on Sunday.

"The Prime Minister of Pakistan has expressed his deep shock at the killing of Kashmiri leader Burhan Wani and many other civilians by the Indian military and paramilitary forces," Sharif's office said in the statement.

Sharif, who has is facing heat from both the Opposition and the Pakistani Army over the allegations against his kin of amassing wealth outside and responding to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi's goodwill gesture, said it was "deplorable that excessive and unlawful force was used against the civilians" who were protesting against Burhan's killing.

He also said such oppressive measures could not stop the people of Jammu and Kashmir from going forward with their demand of "exercising their right to self-determination in accoridance with the UN Security Council resolutions." [Burhan Wani's killing will not end militancy in Valley: Omar]

Sharif expressed concern over the deterntion of separatist leaders and asked India to abide by its human rights obligations and resolutions under the UN.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to the violence following Wani's death went up to 30.

