  • search
Trending Delhi Election 2020 JNU Nankana Sahib
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Iran offers $80 million bounty on Trump for Qassem Soleimani's killing: Report

    By
    |

    Washington, Jan 06: An $80 million bounty has been placed on US President Donald Trump's head after Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US air strike last week.

    "Iran has 80 million inhabitants. Based on the Iranian population, we want to raise $80 million which is a reward for those who get close to the head of President Trump," IANS uoted reports.

    Iran offers $80 million bounty on Trump for Qassem Soleimanis killing: Report
    US President Donald Trump

    Trump has threatened to hit 52 Iranian sites, including cultural targets, if Tehran attacks Americans or US assets, deepening a crisis that has heightened fears of a major Middle East conflagration.

    Donald Trump warns Iran of 'major retaliation' in case of attack

    The coffins of the Iranian general and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was also killed in Friday's attack on Baghdad airport, were passed across the heads of mourners massed in central Tehran, many of them chanting "Death to America".

    One of the Islamic Republic's major regional goals, namely to drive US forces out of neighbouring Iraq, came a step closer on Sunday when the Iraqi parliament backed a recommendation by the prime minister for all foreign troops to be ordered out.

    More IRAN News

    Read more about:

    iran donald trump qasem soleimani

    Story first published: Monday, January 6, 2020, 16:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 6, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue