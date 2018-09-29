  • search

Indonesia: Quake, tsunami kills at least 30 on Sulawesi island

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Poso, Sep 29: At least 30 people have been killed after a strong tsunami triggered by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake hit a coastal Indonesian city on Friday.

    In this photo released by the Disaster Management Agency, a house sits damaged after a magnitude 6.1 earthquake early Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, in Donggala, central Sulawesi, Indonesia. PTI file photo
    In this photo released by the Disaster Management Agency, a house sits damaged after a magnitude 6.1 earthquake early Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, in Donggala, central Sulawesi, Indonesia. PTI file photo

    Rescue operations have started but a minister said on Friday that communications had been disrupted and that the runway in Palu was damaged.

    Also Read: Indonesia earthquake: Watch the video of Tsunami crashing into island with huge wave

    Indonesian TV showed a smartphone video of a powerful wave hitting the provincial capital, Palu, with people screaming and running in fear.

    As per the USGS tectonic summary, earthquake was also preceded by a series of small-to-moderate sized earthquakes over the hours leading up to this event; the USGS located 4 other earthquakes of M 4.9 and larger in the epicentral region, beginning with a M 6.1 earthquake three hours earlier and just to the south of the M 7.5 event.

    Also Read: Tsunami hits Indonesia after 7.5 magnitude earthquake

    Last month, a series of deadly earthquakes struck the Indonesian island of Lombok, with the biggest, on 5 August, killing more than 460.

    Read more about:

    indonesia tsunami

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue