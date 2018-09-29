Indonesia: Quake, tsunami kills at least 30 on Sulawesi island

Poso, Sep 29: At least 30 people have been killed after a strong tsunami triggered by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake hit a coastal Indonesian city on Friday.

Rescue operations have started but a minister said on Friday that communications had been disrupted and that the runway in Palu was damaged.

Indonesian TV showed a smartphone video of a powerful wave hitting the provincial capital, Palu, with people screaming and running in fear.

As per the USGS tectonic summary, earthquake was also preceded by a series of small-to-moderate sized earthquakes over the hours leading up to this event; the USGS located 4 other earthquakes of M 4.9 and larger in the epicentral region, beginning with a M 6.1 earthquake three hours earlier and just to the south of the M 7.5 event.

Last month, a series of deadly earthquakes struck the Indonesian island of Lombok, with the biggest, on 5 August, killing more than 460.