Indian-origin Priti Patel appointed as UK's Home Secretary

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

London, July 25: Britain's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Priti Patel, an ardent Brexiteer who was among the most vocal critics of Theresa May's Brexit strategy, on Wednesday as Britain's first Indian-origin Home Secretary.

Priti Patel had been a prominent member of the "Back Boris" campaign for the Conservative Party leadership and was widely tipped for the plum post in his frontline team.

"It is important that the Cabinet should represent modern Britain as well as a modern Conservative Party," she said, just hours before her appointment was announced.

The Rt Hon Priti Patel @patel4witham has been appointed Secretary of State for the Home Department @ukhomeoffice pic.twitter.com/O5PCExDg8O — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 24, 2019

The 47-year-old who was a Member of Parliament (MP) from Witham in Essex since 2010 and has played a leading role in Boris Johnson's leadership campaign, takes over from Sajid Javid, who has been appointed Chancellor by the Prime Minister.

Javid, who was in the prime ministerial race, will be replacing Philip Hammond, who resigned in protest against the election of Johnson as the PM.

Patel has supported Johnson's bid for an early Brexit.

She was sacked by Theresa May in 2017 for breaching the ministerial code after holding unauthorized meetings with Israeli politicians.

Johnson also named Brexit hardliner Dominic Raab the Foreign Secretary.

The new British PM, immediately after taking oath, reiterated that the UK will exit the European Union by October 31. Johnson claimed that he would succeed in negotiating a deal with the EU before leaving the conglomerate.