India rightfully enjoys considerable prestige on world stage: Russian Prez Putin on I-Day

Moscow, Aug 15: Russian President Vladimir Putin, while congratulating Indian leadership and its people on the occasion of its 76th Independence Day, said India rightfully enjoys considerable prestige on the world stage.

"Please, accept warmest congratulations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India's independence. Over the decades of independent development, your country has achieved universally recognized success in the economic, social, scientific, technical and other fields. India rightfully enjoys considerable prestige on the world stage and plays an important constructive role in resolving pressing issues on the international agenda," his statement said.

Talking about India and Russia ties, Putin said, "Moscow and New Delhi are cooperating successfully in various areas, effectively interacting within the framework of the UN, BRICS, SCO and other multilateral structures," read Putin's statement. He also stressed people-t0-people ties between the two nations.

"I am sure that by joint efforts we will ensure the further development of the whole range of the productive interstate ties for the benefit of our friendly peoples, in the interests of strengthening security and stability at the regional and global level," added the statement.

The Russian President further sincerely wished good health and success to the President Murmu and PM Modi, and extended happiness and prosperity to all citizens of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, on March 12, 2021, launched the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence that started a 75-week countdown to the anniversary of Independence.

Global leaders led by US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Indians on the 75th anniversary of India's independence on Monday, as they vowed to further strengthen bilateral ties with the world's largest democracy which has made stunning achievements.

President Biden recalled Mahatma Gandhi's "enduring message of truth and non-violence" to honour 75 years of India's democratic journey. This year, the US and India also celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Biden said, underling that the two democracies will continue to stand together to defend the rules-based order, advance a free and open Indo-Pacific and address the challenges that the world is facing.

"As people around the world, including nearly four million (40 lakh) proud Indian-Americans, celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's independence on August 15, the United States joins the people of India to honour its democratic journey, guided by Mahatma Gandhi's enduring message of truth and non-violence," Biden said in a statement.

Story first published: Monday, August 15, 2022, 15:50 [IST]