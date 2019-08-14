Imran Khan speech LIVE: Pak PM to address nation from PoK on country's Independence day

India abolished Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Pakistan has, however, condemned and rejected the Indian government's decision and vowed to exercise "all possible options" to counter India's "illegal" and "unilateral" step. India has time and again reiterated that its decisions in the region are a matter of internal affairs.