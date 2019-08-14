Imran Khan speech LIVE: Pak PM to address nation from PoK on country's Independence day
By Simran Kashyap
Islamabad, Aug 14: Pakistan will observe its Independence Day on August 14 as Kashmir Solidarity Day, in wake of India's decision to invoke Article 370. Imran Khan will celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir where he is scheduled to address the legislative assembly.
As Pakistan observes Independence Day as 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' on Wednesday to express solidarity with Kashmiris and highlight their plight, President Arif Alvi said that Pakistan has always stood with Kashmiris and would continue to do so.
10:09 AM, 14 Aug
India abolished Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Pakistan has, however, condemned and rejected the Indian government's decision and vowed to exercise "all possible options" to counter India's "illegal" and "unilateral" step. India has time and again reiterated that its decisions in the region are a matter of internal affairs.
9:56 AM, 14 Aug
It is pertinent to mention here that Kashmir flag alongside National flag will be hoisted at all important public and private buildings on the occasion of Independence Day to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.
9:56 AM, 14 Aug
Pakistan’s flag represents Pakistanis resolve to go to any extent for Occupied Kashmir’s freedom while the red border around the logo highlights India s illegal occupation and atrocities it is committing in the valley.
9:43 AM, 14 Aug
The logo unveiled is based on 'Kashmir Banega Pakistan' theme. Word Kashmir, written in red colour, represents sacrifices rendered during the freedom struggle.
9:43 AM, 14 Aug
The logo has been created to express solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir after BJP-led Indian government stripped the Jammu and Kashmir special status of the valley with the revocation of Article 370 of the constitution.
9:43 AM, 14 Aug
The government of Pakistan has revealed a special logo for Independence Day to be observed on the 14th of August.
9:42 AM, 14 Aug
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto had already arrived separately in the Muzaffarabad on Sunday night to celebrate Eidul Azha and as a show of support to the Kashmiri people.
9:42 AM, 14 Aug
The 72nd Independence Day is being observed today as Kashmir Solidarity Day to express harmony and solidarity with Kashmiris in their recent plight caused by the Indian government.
9:42 AM, 14 Aug
10:50 AM, 14 Aug
