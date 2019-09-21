  • search
    IED blast kills a child in Afghanistan's Parwan, 11 others injured

    By Vishal S
    |

    Kabul, Sep 21: An IED blast in Afghanistan's Parwan has left a child dead, said reports. Eleven people were also injured in the explosion.

    Taliban is being suspected of carrying out the blast, but so far, the terrorist group has not said anything on this attack.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "An IED blast this evening in Parwan has killed a child and wounded 11," the Afghanistan Interior Ministry's spokesman Nusrat Rahimi said, as per TOLO News.

    According to Rahimi, the IED was placed by the Taliban.

    On September 18, at least 26 people were killed and more than 40 wounded in the attack, in Charikar, the capital of Parwan province, north of Kabul. Parwan hospital had said children were among those killed.

    [Twin Afghan blast: Death toll reaches at 48, Taliban claims the attack]

    The suicide bomber rammed his explosives-laden motorcycle into the entrance of the venue hosting a campaign rally by President Ashraf Ghani on September 18. The president was present at the time of the explosion but is safe and unharmed.

    On July 25, three explosions have rocked Afghanistan's capital Kabul, killing a total of at least 15 people and wounding dozens of others. Eight employees of the ministry of mines and petroleum were killed and 27 wounded in an attack on their bus.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 21, 2019, 20:03 [IST]
