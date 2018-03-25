Hollywood celebrities throw weight behind anti-gun violence rallies in US

Many Hollywood celebrities lent their support as hundreds of thousands of Americans flooded the streets across the country with rallies on Saturday, March 24, demanding a change in the gun laws to put an end to the endless number of killings. School students led the rallies from the front in the aftermath of the massacre of 14 students in a high school in Florida on February 14.

The organisers said over 800 March For Our Lives events took place in the US and around the world, including the UK, India, Japan, Australia, Ghana, Argentina, Israel and many more.

Among the celebrities, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga and others joined the anti-gun demonstration and also presented musical pauses in between speeches given by the victims of gun violence in the US. No administration in the US, be it the Republican or Democratic, has been able to curb the gun violence in the US and the best reaction has been to condemn those heinous crimes and sympathise with the victims' kin.

According to reports, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Ben Platt, Miley Cyrus and others joined the main rally in Washington DC. Besides, a number of Hollywood celebrities also took part in rallies held in other parts of the country.

Sex and the City actress Cynthia Nixon, who recently declared her candidature for New York governor's post, posted on Twitter her support to the students in the rally. Miley Cyrus took part in the March for Our Lives event with her sisters - Tish, Noah and Brandi.

Jimmy Fallon, a prominent American television personality, greeted the next generation on Instagram saying it was "shining bright".

Lady Gaga, another popular singer, wore a black t-shirt along with her friends propagating for peace. The shirts read "Be Kind" while the banners said "Dirarm Hate".

Former Beatls member Paul McCartney, 75, also backed the movement and paid tribute to his late bandmate John Lennon who was gunned down in New York in 1980.

OneIndia News

