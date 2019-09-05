Heavy blast in Kabul, 12 vehicles damaged

Heavy blast in Kabul, damages 12 vehicles

International

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kabul, Sep 05: At least 12 vehicles in the area have been damaged in the blast in Shash Darak area in downtown Kabul early hours of Thursday morning. This happened three days after a truck bomb attack targeted Green Village compound in the east of Kabul.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, Nusrat Rahimi, confirmed the explosion, reported by TOLO news.

At least 12 vehicles in the area have been damaged in the blast in Shash Darak area, the Ministry of Interior said: TOLOnews #Afghanistan https://t.co/Ybc5AqYHYO — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2019

Sources said the blast targeted an NDS checkpoint in the area.

23 dead, many injured after blast in Punjab firecracker factory

The Shashdarak area in Kabul's PD9 is heavily fortified and the US embassy is also located near the blast scene.