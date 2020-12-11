YouTube
    London, Dec 11: Google on Thursday launched a new search feature that will display a list of authorised vaccines for coronavirus in users' location and information on each vaccine to users in an effort to counter misinformation.

    Google to show authorised COVID-19 vaccine locations on search
    Representational Image

    The feature will be first introduced in the UK and will be rolled out to other countries as local health authorities begin authorising vaccines.

    "As other health authorities begin authorising vaccines, we'll introduce this new feature in more countries," Google said in a statement on Wednesday.

    British regulators approved the Pfizer vaccine on December 2, and the country has received 800,000 doses, enough to vaccinate 400,000 people.

    The first shots are given to people over 80 years of age, who are either hospitalised or already have outpatient appointments scheduled, along with nursing home workers and vaccination staff.

    Google informed that launched in March, the Covid-19 information panels on YouTube have been viewed 400 billion times, making them an important source of authoritative information.

    Google said that since the beginning of the pandemic, it has given $250 million in Ad Grants to help more than 100 government agencies around the world run critical public service announcements about Covid-19.

    Story first published: Friday, December 11, 2020, 9:31 [IST]
