Golden Globe Awards Updates: 'RRR' bags first Golden Globe with 'Naatu Naatu' winning best original song

International

oi-Prakash KL

Los Angeles, Jan 11: The 80th Golden Globe Awards honors the best in film and American television of 2022, as chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). It is held on January 10, 2023, from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, with it being aired live in the United States on NBC and streamed on Peacock. Jerrod Carmichael will host the ceremony.

SS Rajamouli's "RRR" struck gold at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards by winning the trophy for the best original song-motion picture for its hit track "Naatu Naatu". The blockbuster Telugu movie is also nominated for the 'best picture-non English' at the ceremony.

Catch the live updates: