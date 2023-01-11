Golden Globe Awards Updates: 'RRR' bags first Golden Globe with 'Naatu Naatu' winning best original song
Los Angeles, Jan 11: The 80th Golden Globe Awards honors the best in film and American television of 2022, as chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). It is held on January 10, 2023, from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, with it being aired live in the United States on NBC and streamed on Peacock. Jerrod Carmichael will host the ceremony.
SS Rajamouli's "RRR" struck gold at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards by winning the trophy for the best original song-motion picture for its hit track "Naatu Naatu". The blockbuster Telugu movie is also nominated for the 'best picture-non English' at the ceremony.
Catch the live updates:
Incredible ..Paradigm shift🔥👍😊👌🏻 Congrats Keeravani Garu 💜from all Indians and your fans! Congrats @ssrajamouli Garu and the whole RRR team! https://t.co/4IoNe1FSLP— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 11, 2023
Congratulations Sirji on your well-deserved #GoldenGlobes award!— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 11, 2023
I've danced to many songs throughout my career but #NaatuNaatu will forever stay close to my heart... @mmkeeravaani pic.twitter.com/A3Z0iowq8L
#NaatuNaatu is all about the celebration of Music 🎶 & Dance 🕺— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 11, 2023
India & the World is dancing with you today!!
Kudos @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @boselyricist for the fabulous lyrics!@kaalabhairava7 @Rahulsipligunj
Danayya garu @DVVMovies @goldenglobes #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/U77CjQclyC
The winner for Best Song - Motion Picture is @mmkeeravaani for their song "Naatu Naatu" featured in @RRRMovie! Congratulations! 🎥✨🎵 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ENCUQEtns3— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023
What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement !!!! 👏👏👏👏— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 11, 2023
Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu !! Take a Bow!🙏
Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli !!
India is proud of you! 🎉🎉 #NaatuNaatu 🕺🕺 pic.twitter.com/gl7QjMkJtZ
#RRR star N. T. Rama Rao Jr. looks dapper at the #GoldenGlobes. https://t.co/uRzGEpFqpS pic.twitter.com/a3CG0Wj6yr— Variety (@Variety) January 10, 2023
Ram Charan and S. S. Rajamouli on the #GoldenGlobes // #GoldenGlobes2023 red carpet. Let’s goooooooooooooooo! 🥳#RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/JktLNk5d3J— Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) January 11, 2023
INDIAAAAAAAA…. THIS IS THE BEST NEWS to WAKE UP TO!! 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳#NaatuNaatu becomes the first ever Asian song to win a #GoldenGlobes . 🤘🏻🌋 #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/LXHZqhmNaY— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 11, 2023
And the GOLDEN GLOBE AWARD FOR BEST ORIGINAL SONG Goes to #NaatuNaatu #GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobes2023 #RRRMovie— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 11, 2023
