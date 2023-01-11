YouTube
    Los Angeles, Jan 11: The 80th Golden Globe Awards honors the best in film and American television of 2022, as chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). It is held on January 10, 2023, from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, with it being aired live in the United States on NBC and streamed on Peacock. Jerrod Carmichael will host the ceremony.

    Golden Globe Awards Updates: RRR bags first Golden Globe with Naatu Naatu winning best original song

    SS Rajamouli's "RRR" struck gold at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards by winning the trophy for the best original song-motion picture for its hit track "Naatu Naatu". The blockbuster Telugu movie is also nominated for the 'best picture-non English' at the ceremony.

    Catch the live updates:

    11:15 AM, 11 Jan
    House of Dragon is taking home the award for Best Drama Series! GoldenGlobes
    10:54 AM, 11 Jan
    The star power was on another level tonight.
    10:32 AM, 11 Jan
    Evan Peters has been promoted to first-time WINNER!
    10:29 AM, 11 Jan
    The Ukrainian President thanked those who supported the freedom of Ukraine and said, "our common struggle for freedom, democracy, for the right to live, for the right to love" is unifying. The audience cheered when President Zelenskyy announced his projected victory. He concluded, "We will make it together with a whole, free world, and I hope that all of you will be with us on the victorious day -- the day of our victory. Slava Ukraini."
    10:15 AM, 11 Jan
    In the speech, Zelenskyy stated that the award show was originated in 1943 when the World War II was nearing its end. "The awards were born at a special time. The second World War wasn't over yet, but the tide was turned all knew who would win. There were still battles and tears ahead. It was then when the Golden Globe Awards appeared to honor the best performers of 1943," he added.
    10:07 AM, 11 Jan
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday appeared virtually at the annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony to say that "there will be no third World War" as the tide is changing in Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia.
    10:06 AM, 11 Jan
    RRR loses Best Picture Award to Argentina 1985
    9:53 AM, 11 Jan
    A huge round of applause for your WIN for Best Musical/Comedy Series
    9:42 AM, 11 Jan
    House of Dragon wins Best Drama Series Award
    9:27 AM, 11 Jan
    Two Time Oscar Award winning musician AR Rahman congratulates
    9:15 AM, 11 Jan
    Jennifer Coolidge wins Best Supporting Actress - Television Limited Series/Motion Picture.
    9:05 AM, 11 Jan
    And the new king has been crowned! Austin Butler, who starred in 'Elvis', was awarded the Golden Globe for his outstanding performance as the best actor in a motion picture, or drama.
    9:01 AM, 11 Jan
    Comedy queen Quinta Brunson has won the Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy, for her lead role in 'Abbott Elementary.'
    8:53 AM, 11 Jan
    Congratulations Sirji: Junior NTR congratulates MM Keeravani
    8:51 AM, 11 Jan
    On stage now presenting the award for Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language, Henry Golding
    8:48 AM, 11 Jan
    Host Jerrod Carmichael opens awards gala with a roast
    8:44 AM, 11 Jan
    Chiranjeevi, father of Ram Charan, says 'Naatu Naatu' is the celebration of dance and music.
    8:31 AM, 11 Jan
    MM Keeravani's speech after winning the award.
    8:24 AM, 11 Jan
    What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement: Chiranjeevi
    8:22 AM, 11 Jan
    Junior NTR at Golden Globes.
    8:20 AM, 11 Jan
    Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli.
    8:18 AM, 11 Jan
    INDIAAAAAAAA…. THIS IS THE BEST NEWS to WAKE UP TO!!: MM Keeravani
    8:17 AM, 11 Jan
    The winning moment.
    8:16 AM, 11 Jan
    The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. Released theatrically last March, "RRR" reportedly made over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office. The lavishly mounted period epic is the first Indian film in over two decades to be nominated for the awards.
    8:14 AM, 11 Jan
    Other nominees in the segment were Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” (“Where The Crawdads Sing”), “Ciao Papa” (“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”), “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”, a collaboration between Lady Gaga, BloodPop and Benjamin Rice, and “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson. "RRR" follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem - in the 1920s.
    8:13 AM, 11 Jan
    The Telugu track “Naatu Naatu” is composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. Keeravani was there to collect the trophy.
    8:11 AM, 11 Jan
    SS Rajamouli's "RRR" struck gold at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards by winning the trophy for the best original song–motion picture for its hit track "Naatu Naatu". The blockbuster Telugu movie is also nominated for the 'best picture-non English' at the ceremony.

