Explained: What is cerebral aneurysm, the condition Chinese President Xi Jinping is suffering from

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chinese President Xi Jinping has been suffering from brain aneurysm and had to be hospitalised at the end of 2021. It is a serious condition that put the patient into a coma and even cause death.

Beiing, May 13: Chinese President Xi Jinping is reportedly suffering from cerebral aneurysm and had to be hospitalised at the end of 2021, say media reports. Xi Jinping, however, wants to be treated with traditional Chinese medicines rather than going for surgery.

What is cerebral aneurysm or brain aneurysm?

A cerebral or intracranial aneurysm is an abnormal focal dilation of an artery in the brain that results from a weakening of the inner muscular layer (the intima) of a blood vessel wall. A brain aneurysm is a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain. An aneurysm often looks like a berry hanging on a stem.

Aneurysms are usually found at the base of the brain just inside the skull, in an area called the subarachnoid space.

A brain aneurysm can leak or rupture, causing bleeding into the brain (hemorrhagic stroke). Most often, a ruptured brain aneurysm occurs in the space between the brain and the thin tissues covering the brain. This type of hemorrhagic stroke is called a subarachnoid hemorrhage.

A ruptured aneurysm quickly becomes life-threatening and requires prompt medical treatment.

Most brain aneurysms, however, don't rupture, create health problems or cause symptoms. Such aneurysms are often detected during tests for other conditions.

Treatment for an unruptured brain aneurysm may be appropriate in some cases and may prevent a rupture in the future. Talk with your health care provider to ensure you understand the best options for your specific needs.

However, a number of factors are believed to contribute to the formation of cerebral aneurysms, including:

Hypertension (high blood pressure)

Cigarette smoking

Congenital (genetic) predisposition

Injury or trauma to blood vessels

Complication from some types of blood infections

What are the symptoms of brain aneurysm?

Ruptured aneurysm

A sudden, severe headache is the key symptom of a ruptured aneurysm. This headache is often described as the "worst headache" ever experienced.

In addition to a severe headache, common signs and symptoms of a ruptured aneurysm include:

Nausea and vomiting

Stiff neck

Blurred or double vision

Sensitivity to light

Seizure

A drooping eyelid

Loss of consciousness

Confusion

Brain Aneurysm Treatment

Brain aneurysms are treated using one or more of the following methods, depending on the location and size of the aneurysm and whether or not it has ruptured, as well as the individual patient's needs:

Microsurgical clipping

Endovascular coiling

Flow diversion with stents

Artery occlusion and bypass

Story first published: Friday, May 13, 2022, 15:04 [IST]