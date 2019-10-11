  • search
Trending Modi xijinping Meet Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won Nobel Peace Prize 2019

    By
    |

    Washington, Oct 11: Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who secured a peace deal with Eritrea after two decades of conflict, has won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.

    Ethiopias Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won Nobel Peace Prize 2019
    Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won Nobel Peace Prize 2019

    Abiy has been honoured "for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea," the jury said.

    Abiy is an Ethiopian politician serving since 2 April 2018 as the fourth and current prime minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

    A former army intelligence officer, Abiy, since becoming prime minister, has launched a wide programme of political and economic reforms, not all of which have met with favour by supporters of the federalism-based constitution/system of Ethiopia and in Tigray (in which Abiy's shake-up of the Ethiopian state that has targeted Tigrayans are seen as selective).

    Nobel Prize for Literature: Olar Tokarczuk wins award for 2018, Peter Handke for 2019

    Since becoming Ethiopian prime minister on April 2018, the 43-year-old has aggressively pursued policies that have the potential to upend his country's society and reshape dynamics beyond its borders.

    More NOBEL PEACE PRIZE News

    Read more about:

    nobel peace prize

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue