Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won Nobel Peace Prize 2019

International

oi-Mousumi Dash

Washington, Oct 11: Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who secured a peace deal with Eritrea after two decades of conflict, has won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.

Abiy has been honoured "for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea," the jury said.

Abiy is an Ethiopian politician serving since 2 April 2018 as the fourth and current prime minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

A former army intelligence officer, Abiy, since becoming prime minister, has launched a wide programme of political and economic reforms, not all of which have met with favour by supporters of the federalism-based constitution/system of Ethiopia and in Tigray (in which Abiy's shake-up of the Ethiopian state that has targeted Tigrayans are seen as selective).

Since becoming Ethiopian prime minister on April 2018, the 43-year-old has aggressively pursued policies that have the potential to upend his country's society and reshape dynamics beyond its borders.