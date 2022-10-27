Elon Musk posts video of himself strolling into Twitter HQ | Video

International news brief: Musk proposes to buy Twitter for original price & more

San Francisco, Oct 26: Elon Musk posted video on Wednesday showing him strolling into Twitter headquarters ahead of a Friday deadline to close his USD 44 billion deal to buy the company.

Musk also changed his Twitter profile to refer to himself as “Chief Twit” and his location as Twitter headquarters, which is based in San Francisco.

The video showed him carrying a sink through a lobby area. “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” he tweeted.

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

A court has given Musk until Friday to close his April agreement to acquire the company after he earlier tried to back out of the deal. Neither Musk nor Twitter has said if the deal is closed yet.