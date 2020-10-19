YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Donald Trump says people tired of hearing about COVID

    By
    |

    Washington, Oct 19: President Donald Trump says people are tired of hearing from Dr Anthony Fauci “and all these idiots” about the coronavirus.

    Donald Trump says people tired of hearing about COVID

    Trump has made no secret of his growing impatience with Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert. Speaking Monday to campaign staffers, Trump called Fauci a “disaster” but said he'd create bigger issues for himself if he fired the doctor.

    Fauci is head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases and is a member of the White House coronavirus task force. Trump has needled Fauci over his advice on wearing face masks.

    Nearly 220,000 Americans have died from the disease the virus causes.

    More DONALD TRUMP News

    Read more about:

    donald trump coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X