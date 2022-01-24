New testing rules for inbound US travellers start from today: What you need to know

Don’t travel to Russia: US tells its citizens

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, Jan 24: The United States has advised its citizens against travelling to Russia amidst tensions on the Ukraine border.

Do not travel to Russia due to ongoing tension along the border with Ukraine. Americans could face harassment and the embassy would have limited ability to assist US citizens, the US State Department said.

Russia has deployed tanks, fighting vehicles, artillery and missiles on its border with Ukraine. The Kremlin has so far denied any intentions to invade Ukraine. However Russia said that the de-escalation is conditional and would be subject to a guarantee of non-expansion of Natos, especially to Ukraine.

The US has said that the escalation of tensions is deeply concerning. The US also said that it was bracing for Russian action, while also adding that it planned on sending 1,000 to 5,000 troops to Eastern European countries, with the possibil8ty of increasing the number should tensions flare.