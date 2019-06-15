Doctor saves biker's life after performing open heart-surgery at roadside

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Winsford, June 15: A motorcyclist in UK thanked the doctor who performed an open heart surgery at a roadside to save his life after a severe crash.

John O'Brien was involved in an accident in October 2018 while he was riding his motorcycle. He had been badly hurt in the crash in Delamere, Cheshire, suffering a broken back and major injuries to his pelvis, neck and wrist.

Firefighters, paramedics, and police were first on the scene with a doctor from the NW Air Ambulance and a local doctor, followed by Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service Medical Director Dr. Mark Forrest.

John's chest was completely cut open, exposing his heart and lungs, to allow treatment of his internal bleeding, lung injuries and bring him essentially back to life.

Within a matter of minutes, his heart was beating strongly and the bleeding had been controlled. He was quickly loaded into the air ambulance and flown to the Major Trauma Centre for further life-saving surgery.

Not only did John survive the ordeal, he recovered in time to be able to walk his daughter down the aisle.

John then made sure he meet the doctor who saved his life. The duo met for the first time since the crash at a ceremony at Northwich Fire Station on Tuesday (May 21), where Dr Forrest was given a Fire Chief's Commendation by Chief Fire Officer Mark Cashin for how he worked to save O'Brien's life that day.