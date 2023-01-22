Pakistan will continue to beg, no matter who rules it

Bilawal has been in the news for spewing venom against India on international platforms.

New Delhi, Jan 22: A video of a man grooving to 'Besharam Rang', the 'controversial' song from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan has gone viral on social media.

The video spread like a wild fire on the internet with claims that the person dancing alongside Inaya is Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the foreign minister of Pakistan.

But the claims turned out fake as the man dancing to the Pathaan song was Bhutto's lookalike a Pakistani Instagram influencer Pakistani Instagram influencer.

However, the netizens were quick to react to the video and flooded the comment box where Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was the main topic of dicussion.

Pakistan is in safe hands of leaders like Billawal Bhutto...they want Kashmir...

😀😀 pic.twitter.com/LSKgeuB01d — ƤƦAƔЄЄƝ ƲƝƖƳAԼ (@ImPraveenUniyal) January 21, 2023

Bollydawood should make a movie on him & call it :



Billu Baaylya#Bilawal_Bhutto_Zardari pic.twitter.com/DVqKWZkzGn — Sameer (@BesuraTaansane) January 21, 2023

आइए मिलिए एक बार पूर्व पाकिस्तान प्रधान मंत्री बेनज़ीर भुट्टो — जिन्हें आत्मघाती बम और गोलीबारी से मार कर हत्या कर दी थी — के इस लायक़ बेटे से ।



गौर तलब है की इस मुल्क के कुछ मियाँ बंदूको से बात करते है तो कुछ इन लचकीले नाच की कलाओं से — दोनो ही ख़तरनाकpic.twitter.com/UIfBLFKCNB — Rohan Dua (@rohanduaT02) January 21, 2023

When OneIndia dug out the orginal footage, it was found that the video is available on Inaya's Instagram profile. She had tagged the person dancing with, and it was not Bilawal.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is making headlines for all the wrong reasons for a long time now. He has stoked a major controversy with his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, prompting a response from the Ministry of External Affairs.

When Bilawal Bhutto raised the Kashmir issue at the UN, India's external affairs minister, Dr. S Jaishankar hit back and said that those who hosted Osama Bin Laden have no right to sermonise at the council. In a reply Bilawal had launched a derogatory attack on Prime Minister Modi and the RSS, which drew severe condemnation from New Delhi.

Dr. Jaishankar also hit out at Pakistan when asked by a Pakistan journalist about terrorism emanating out of India.

"In terms of what they are saying, the truth is everybody, the world today, sees them as the epicentre of terrorism. I know we've been through two and a half years of Covid and a lot of us have brain fog as a result. But I assure you the world has not forgotten where terrorism emanates from, who has their fingerprints over a lot of activities in the region and beyond the region. So, I would say that it's something which they should remind themselves before indulging in the kind of fantasies which they do," Jaishankar added.

Story first published: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 19:04 [IST]