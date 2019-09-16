  • search
Trending Howdy Modi Chidambaram World Ozone Day
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Dengue spread wings in B'desh with 80,000 cases

    By
    |

    Dhaka, Sep 16: Dengue spreading wings in Bangladesh, a total of 9,470 cases of dengue were reported this month across the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases since January in the country to over 80,567.

    Image courtesy: Doordarshan
    Image courtesy: Doordarshan

    The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Ministry of Health of Bangladesh's report on Saturday, showed that a total of 77,368 dengue patients returned home after receiving treatment from various hospitals across the country from January 1 to September 15 this year.

    The report also gives the details that a total of 527 fresh dengue cases including 156 in Dhaka were reported in the 24 hours on Sunday, the DGHS data showed.

    DGHS said after reviewing 101 deaths, the government's Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) confirmed there have been 60 dengue deaths so far.

    The Bangladeshi government has asked state agencies for more coordinated efforts to rein in the outbreak of the disease which is transmitted by several species of mosquitos with the genus Aedes.

    9 sentenced to death by B'desh court for attacking PM Hasina 25 years ago

    A total of 52,636 cases of dengue were reported in Bangladesh in August this year, the highest in a single month since 2000.

    The first case of mosquito-borne viral infection was reported in Bangladesh in 2000, and some 100 people died from the disease in 2000-2003. Last year, Bangladesh reported 10,148 dengue cases and 26 deaths.

    More DENGUE News

    Read more about:

    dengue

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue