  • search
Trending Narendra Modi Qasem Soleimani
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Day after killing Soleimani, US strikes target Hash al-Shaabi in Iraq

    By
    |

    Baghdad, Jan 04: A fresh US strike targeting a commander of Iraq's Hashd al-Shaabi paramilitary forces has killed at least 6 people early on Saturday. The strike comes a day after an American drone killed Qassem Soleimani, Iran's top general.

    The fresh attack took place along the Taji Road north of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad. The Hashd al-Shaabi also known as the Popular Mobilisation Force however denied that a senior commander was killed in the strike.

    Shia Muslims carry photographs of the killed Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani as they take part in a protest against the US Air strike on Iraq military base

    Al Jazeera reported that at least 6 persons had been killed, including medics. The Taji Raod leads to a base of the non-US coalition forces, including the Italian and British troops.

    Who was Qasem Soleimani

    Al Jazeera also reported that a group of vehicles were hit. The Popular Mobilisation Force is a wing of the Iraqi militias under the Iraqi military.

    General Qassem Suleimani, commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Quds Force unit, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the Iran-backed Iraqi Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) were killed in a strike at the Baghdad airport on Friday.

    The Pentagon confirmed the killing and said it was done on the direction of the President.

    Suleimani has led Iran's Quds Force since 1988. The Quds Force is an elite unit in the Iran's Revolutionary Guards and is responsible for clandestine operations abroad.

    Suleimani played a crucial role in bolstering the Syrian government's fight in the civil war and also in fighting the Islamic State.

    Soleimani killed: US-Iran tensions to soar and the impact on India

    He first came to prominence in the 1980s during the Iran-Iraq War. His Quds Force reported directly t the Supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He was a hugely significant figure in the Iranian regime.

    More KILLED News

    Read more about:

    killed iran qasem soleimani

    Story first published: Saturday, January 4, 2020, 7:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 4, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue