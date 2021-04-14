COVID-19 scare: UK PM Boris Johnson to cut short his India trip

International

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 14: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reduced the length of his trip to India later this month because of the COVID-19 situation in the country, his spokesman said.

According to reports, Johnson would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Further details of the visit, such as the revised duration of the trip, schedule and other details are expected to be disclosed soon.

Mamata Banerjee makes bizarre allegation against BJP, says they will spread COVID-19 in West Bengal

Ealier, Johnson was slated to visit India in the last week of April. He was slated to be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade this year. However, the visit was postponed in light of the COVID-19 situation in that country.