YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19 scare: UK PM Boris Johnson to cut short his India trip

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 14: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reduced the length of his trip to India later this month because of the COVID-19 situation in the country, his spokesman said.

    Boris

    According to reports, Johnson would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Further details of the visit, such as the revised duration of the trip, schedule and other details are expected to be disclosed soon.

    Mamata Banerjee makes bizarre allegation against BJP, says they will spread COVID-19 in West BengalMamata Banerjee makes bizarre allegation against BJP, says they will spread COVID-19 in West Bengal

    Ealier, Johnson was slated to visit India in the last week of April. He was slated to be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade this year. However, the visit was postponed in light of the COVID-19 situation in that country.

    MORE coronavirus NEWS

    Read more about:

    coronavirus boris johnson pandemic

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 14, 2021, 19:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 14, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X