Chopper crashes in Nepal; status of passengers unknown

Nepal, Sep 8: A chopper in Nepal carrying seven people on board is said to have crashed in Nepal on Saturday (September 8).

The Nepal police has said that the chopper went off the radar and is seen in between the border of Nuwakot and Dhading district of Nepal. The missing chopper is spotted in place called Satyawati inside a dense forest. Crash site lies at an altitude of 5500 feet and rescue operation is being attempted,but adverse weather is hindering operation said Nepal Civil Aviation Authority.

The status of the 7 passengers on board is not known.

Further reports are awaited.