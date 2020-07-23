YouTube
    Chinese researcher linked to military hiding in San Francisco consulate: Report

    Washington, July 23: News reports have said that the US government is looking for a Chinese scientist accused of visa fraud. The report by CNN came in the backdrop of the US government telling China to shut down its consulate in Houston.

    The report said that the scientist, Tang Juan is hiding in China's consulate in San Francisco.

    Chinese researcher linked to military hiding in San Francisco consulate: Report
    Representational Image

    He is a researcher who focuses on biology, CNN also reported.

    Time to push back against challenge posed by China: Pompeo

    She has been accused of lying about the connection with the Chinese military in order get entry into the US. She was charged with visa fraud on June 26.

    The Federal Bureau of Investigation on the other hand is assessing that Tang is in the Chinese consulate in San Francisco.

    On Wednesday, China had said that it had been given 72 hours to close the consulate. This decision marked increased tensions between the two countries.

    Thursday, July 23, 2020, 12:11 [IST]
