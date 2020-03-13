  • search
Trending Justin Trudeau Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s wife tests positive for coronavirus

    By
    |

    Ottawa, Mar 13: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife has been tested positive for Coronavirus.

    Sophie Gregorie Trudeau, 44, tested positive, the Prime Minister's Office said. She started feeling sick on Wednesday shortly after getting back to Canada from London. She tested positive and will remain in isolation for the time being.

    Justin Trudeau
    Justin Trudeau

    "First I'd like to say a big thank you to all of you who have reached out to me asking how I'm doing. Although I'm experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will be back on my feet soon," she said in a statement.

    Explained: The Indian advisory on coronavirus

    "Being at quarantine at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more serious health concerns," she also said.

    More JUSTIN TRUDEAU News

    Read more about:

    justin trudeau wife coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X