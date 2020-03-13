Canadian PM Justice Trudeau’s wife tests positive for coronavirus

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Ottawa, Mar 13: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife has been tested positive for Coronavirus.

Sophie Gregorie Trudeau, 44 has tested post, the Prime Minister's Office said. She started feeling sick on Wednesday shortly after getting back to Canada from London. She tested positive and will remain in isolation for the time being.

"First I'd like to say a big thank you to all of you who have reached out to me asking how I'm doing. Although I'm experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will be back on my feet soon," she said in a statement.

"Being at quarantine at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more serious health concerns," she also said.