Bomb blast near Indian embassy in Nepal; reports claim ISI may be involved

The Indian embassy in Nepal's Biratnagar was attacked on Monday night, damaging a wall, media reports said. It is learnt that two people on motorcycle planted the bomb. There is no confirmation of any injuries yet, CNN-News18 reported.

News18 quoting sources said, it is the possible role of ISI behind the attack and also said that they are planning attacks on other Indian embassies also.

Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar BC said the office wall on the west side was slightly damaged in the explosion, according to Dainik Nepal.

