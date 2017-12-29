Bizzare! Barber arrested for giving nasty haircut, snipping ear

A barber in Wisconsin, US, was arrested for harassing a customer and leaving the latter with a bloody ear, and middle of his head totally shaved.

According to Wisconsin Police records, 46-year-old Khaled A. Shabani was "arrested for mayhem and disorderly conduct while armed".

On December 22, a 22-year-old man went into a State St. Salon and requested sides of his head to be sculpted with a number two clipper, and that a scissors be used to take an inch off the top. When he sat on chair in salon, the barber began twisting his ear while complaining that he was moving too much.

It is not exactly known what transpired between them, but the customer has accused the barber of snipping his ear with scissors and shaving the middle of his head using a "zero" attachment on the clippers.

At that point, the customer had enough and got up to leave. As he departed, he says the stylist kept shouting, "you want a zero right?", according to cityofmadison.com.

The customer then approached the police and narrated his ordeal. The cops then arrested the barber. The barber denies the customer's claims and says it was all an accident.

OneIndia News