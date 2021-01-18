Biden's Inauguration 2021 LIVE: US set to witness its 46th president's sworn in on Jan 20

In first 100 days in office, Joe Biden announces plan to vaccinate 100 million Americans

After Trump, Joe Biden aims to reshape the presidency itself

Biden will sign roughly a dozen actions on day one , says Incoming WH Chief of Staff

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Washington, Jan 18: In the aftermath of a deadly insurrection at the US Capitol that brought about the second impeachment of Donald Trump, the US is set to usher in Joe Biden's presidency on inauguration day, 20 January. President-elect Biden is sworn into office as the country's 46th president.

Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez will both perform at the inauguration, with Gaga singing the national anthem and Lopez giving a musical performance.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Donald Trump is expected to leave the White House in the morning of the inauguration day. The Presidential Inaugural Committee said that the theme "reflects the beginning of a new national journey that restores the soul of America, brings the country together, and creates a path to a brighter future. The theme of this year's inauguration is "America United," an issue that's long been a central focus for Biden but one that's taken on added weight in the wake of the violence at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. The outgoing president's term ends at noon local time on the 20th. Biden is expected to take the oath of office at noon Eastern time. Per the Twentieth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, Inauguration Day is set for January 20 every four years -- that's a Wednesday in 2021. ABC News will present live coverage of Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.