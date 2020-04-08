Bernie Sanders drops out of 2020 Democratic presidential campaign

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Washington, Apr 08: Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders of Vermont dropped out of the Democratic presidential race on Wednesday during a conference call with staff, making former Vice President Joe Biden the presumptive nominee to face Republican Donald Trump in the November 3 election.

The U.S. senator from Vermont, a democratic socialist whose progressive agenda pulled the party sharply to the left, shot to an early lead in the Democratic race but faded quickly after losing South Carolina in late February as moderate Democrats consolidated their support behind Biden's campaign.