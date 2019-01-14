  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Believe it! 60 years ago, another Trump had also promised to build a wall

    By
    |

    Washington, Jan 14: US President Donald Trump is hell bent to build a wall along his country's southern border with Mexico for he strongly believes that it will protect the people of America from external threats.

    US President Donald Trump
    US President Donald Trump

    And recently, a creepy resemblance surfaced when a television show from 1958 showed a salesman -- also a Trump -- called Walter Trump, promising a barrier that will protect his town from an approaching catastrophe! The same was confirmed by Snopes which said the episode was from a CBS TV series 'Trackdown'.

    Also Read | Government shutdown becomes longest in US history

    "The world will come to a flaming end at midnight tonight. Without my help and knowledge, every one of you will be dead," Walter was found saying at the beginning of the episode, which was posted to YouTube in 2017. It grabbed the social media spotlight this week.

    Television writer Alex Hirsch tweeted about the stunning coincidence last Wednesday, January 9, and his post was liked 1.27 lakh times and retweeted over 57,000 times.

    There was also a startling similarity between what the Trump of 1950s and the one of today said. Why the current president said in a 2016 speech: "I alone can fix [the system]", Walter Trump said on Trackdown: "Trust me. I can build a wall around your homes that nothing will penetrate."

    Also Read | FBI opened probe into whether Trump working for Russians: Report

    "When we were kids, we were all afraid of the dark. And we grew up and we weren't afraid anymore. But it's funny how a big lie can make us all kids again," a local judge says in the episode, unsure of how to prevent Walter from taking over the town.

    Texas ranger Hoby Gilman was threatened by Walter when he openly questioned the salesman, making it similar to the president who also has made it a routine affair of threatening his opponents and critics.

    Read more about:

    usa donald trump wall mexico immigration

    Story first published: Monday, January 14, 2019, 17:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue