Believe it! 60 years ago, another Trump had also promised to build a wall

Washington, Jan 14: US President Donald Trump is hell bent to build a wall along his country's southern border with Mexico for he strongly believes that it will protect the people of America from external threats.

And recently, a creepy resemblance surfaced when a television show from 1958 showed a salesman -- also a Trump -- called Walter Trump, promising a barrier that will protect his town from an approaching catastrophe! The same was confirmed by Snopes which said the episode was from a CBS TV series 'Trackdown'.

"The world will come to a flaming end at midnight tonight. Without my help and knowledge, every one of you will be dead," Walter was found saying at the beginning of the episode, which was posted to YouTube in 2017. It grabbed the social media spotlight this week.

Television writer Alex Hirsch tweeted about the stunning coincidence last Wednesday, January 9, and his post was liked 1.27 lakh times and retweeted over 57,000 times.

What the fresh hell. This is REAL. Filmed in 1958- about a conman who grifts a small town of suckers into building a wall. History not subtle enough for you? GUESS THE GRIFTER'S NAME

(And watch until the end) pic.twitter.com/6FA3p6KC00 — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) January 9, 2019

There was also a startling similarity between what the Trump of 1950s and the one of today said. Why the current president said in a 2016 speech: "I alone can fix [the system]", Walter Trump said on Trackdown: "Trust me. I can build a wall around your homes that nothing will penetrate."

"When we were kids, we were all afraid of the dark. And we grew up and we weren't afraid anymore. But it's funny how a big lie can make us all kids again," a local judge says in the episode, unsure of how to prevent Walter from taking over the town.

Texas ranger Hoby Gilman was threatened by Walter when he openly questioned the salesman, making it similar to the president who also has made it a routine affair of threatening his opponents and critics.