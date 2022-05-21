Australian election 2022: Scott Morrison loses elections, Anthony Albanese to be new PM

WATCH: Kangaroo walks into a bar in Australia; What happens next will amuse you

International

oi-Deepika S

Canberra, May 21: Anthony Albanese is set to become Australia's 31st prime minister after Labor registered victory against ScotMorrison's Liberal-National coalition.

Addressing his supporters in Sydney, Albanese said that he wants to unite the country. "We can take advantage of the opportunity for Australia to be a renewable energy superpower," the center-left Labor Party, who has promised to ramp up action to stem climate change, was quoted as saying by the news agency AFP.

The statement comes after Australia's prime minister has conceded defeat after an election that could deliver a minority government.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison acted quickly after Saturday's election despite millions of votes yet to be counted because an Australian prime minister must attended a Tokyo summit on Tuesday with US, Japanese and Indian leaders.

"I believe it's very important that this country has certainty. I think it's very important this country can move forward," Morrison said. "And particularly over the course of this week with the important meetings that are being held, I think it's vitally important there's a very clear understanding about the government of this country," he added.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese will be sworn in as prime minister after his Labor party clenched its first electoral win since 2007.