Attack on Iran army parade: 8 elite Revolutionary Guards and civilians killed

By
    Iran, Sep 22: A group of militants opened fire on people, killing at least eight members of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard as well as civilians. who had gathered in street to watch the march of military units marking the beginning of the Sacred Defense Week in this provincial capital city in Khuzestan Province, southwestern Iran, Saturday (Sep 22) morning.

    Atleast 20 people including a woman and a baby have been wounded in the attack on Iran army parade. It is being feared that many people might have been killed in the attack. Further reports are awaited.

    According to reports, two gunmen on a motorcycle wearing khaki uniforms carried out the attack on the people who had gathered to watch the Iran military parade which was conducted as part of the Sacred Defense Week that was organised in Khuzestan province.

