As Joe Biden's Inauguration day approaches, here’s guest list, where you can watch swearing-in ceremony

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Washington, Jan 19: Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, and Kamala Harris will take the oath of office for vice president, at an inauguration ceremony on January 20. While Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President, Kamala Harris will make history as the first woman to hold the office of Vice President.

The inauguration will be a rather restricted affair owing to the alarming situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The inaugural ceremonies will begin with the national anthem and invocation on January 20 around 11.30 am ET (10 pm IST).

Where and when can you watch it?

The inauguration of 46th US President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to take place around 10:00-10:30 PM (IST) or 11:30 AM (ET) on January 20 amid concerns of potentially armed protests across the nation. The historic swearing-in ceremony which will be held outside the US Capitol just weeks after the stunning attack by Trump supporters, is also taking place after a chaotic transition with Trump still left to congratulate his successor.

According to the Biden Inaugural website, the event will be streamed live at BidenInaugural.org/watch. It will also be aired at all the major US networks, including ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC, and PBS.

One can also watch the livestream of the event via:

Amazon Prime Video

Microsoft Bing

NewsNOW from Fox

AT&T U-verse (Channel 212/1212 in SD/HD)

AT&T DIRECTV (Channel 201)

Who all will be participating?

According to the inauguration website, Biden will be laying out his vision to "defeat the pandemic, build back better, and unify and heal the nation". The following participants will join the official swearing-in ceremony:

Invocation by Father Leo J O'Donovan

Pledge of Allegiance by Andrea Hall

National Anthem by Lady Gaga

Poetry Reading by Amanda Gorman

Musical Performance by Jennifer Lopez

Benediction by Reverend Dr Silvester Beaman

What will happen after the swearing-in ceremony?

Following the ceremony on the West front of the US Capitol, the President-elect, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will participate in a Pass in Review on the East front with members of the military.

Pass in Reviews are a long-standing military tradition that reflect the peaceful transfer of power to a new Commander-in-Chief, during which the President-elect, hosted by the Commander of Joint Task Force-National Capital Region, will review the readiness of military troops.

Thereafter, the President-elect will receive a Presidential Escort from 15th Street to the White House, providing the American people and world with historic images of the President-elect proceeding to the White House without attracting large crowds and gatherings.

Every branch of the military will be represented in the escort, including The US Army Band, a Joint Service Honor Guard, and the Commander-in-Chief's Guard and Fife and Drum Corps from the 3rd US Infantry "The Old Guard". Participants will be socially distanced and PIC will have vigorous health and safety protocols in place.