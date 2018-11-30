Angela Merkel to miss G20 Summit opening after plane makes emergency landing

New Delhi, Nov 30: German Chancellor, Angela Merkel will not be able to attend the opening of the G20 Summit in Argentina after her plane Enroute to the summit made an emergency landing in Cologne on Thursday.

The Chancellery said in a statement that the official plane landed safely in Cologne following a technical problem.

The Airbus A340-300, named Konrad Adenauer after Germany's first post war chancellor, was met on the tarmac by fire engines, the German news agency DPA said, adding that Merkel was waiting for a replacement plane to taker her to Buenos Aires. It also added that Merkel was waiting for a replacement plane to take her to the summit.