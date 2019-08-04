Amid tensions, Pak PM Imran Khan stresses for Trump's 'mediation' offer

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Islamabad, Aug 04: Days after the Indian Army foiled a cross-border infiltration bid by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT), Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan accused India of using cluster ammunitions on civilians across the border, a claim vehemently rejected by India and the Army.

He also reminded India of US President Donald Trump's offer to "mediate on Kashmir issue", which had been forcefully and swiftly dismissed by New Delhi earlier.

Taking to Twitter, Khan said,"I condemn India's attack across LOC on innocent civilians & it's use of cluster munitions in violation of int humanitarian law and it's own commitments under the 1983 Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons. UNSC must take note of this international threat to peace & security.''

The Indian Army had on Saturday termed as "lies and deceit" Pakistan's allegations that Indian troops used cluster bombs targeting civilians along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Pakistan army regularly attempts to push terrorists through infiltrations and opens up with a multitude of weapons to assist them. India, during numerous Directorate of Military Operations (DGMO) level talks, has maintained the right to respond. Such responses are only against military targets and infiltrating terrorists who are aided by Pakistan Army," the Army said in a statement.