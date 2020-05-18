  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amid coronavirus outbreak, US to deport 161 Indian nationals in this week

    By
    |

    Washington, May 18: This week, the United States would deport as many as 161 Indian nationals, most of whom had entered the country from its southern border with Mexico and have exhausted all legal options. A special chartered flight would take the Idian nationals to Punjab's Amritsar.

    indian nationals
    Representational Image

    According to reports, among those on the list to be deported are the maximum of 76 from Haryana, 56 from Punjab, 12 from Gujarat, five from Uttar Pradesh and four from Maharashtra. Also, two each from Kerala, Telengana and Tamil Nadu and one each from Andhra Pradesh and Goa will be deported.

    Coronavirus hotspots: Centre shares key parameters with states

    According to Satnam Singh Chahal, executive director, North American Punjabi Association (NAPA), they are from among the 1,739 Indians languishing in 95 jails across the US. They were arrested by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE while trying to enter the United States illegally.

    According to an ICE report, the US deported 611 Indian nationals in 2018, which rose over two-and-a-half times to 1,616 in 2019. NAPA said among the 161 to be deported to India, three are women. The youngest of them are two 19-year-old youths from Haryana.

    Rajasthan reports 242 new coronavirus cases

    "The fate of the remaining Indians languishing in the US jails is still unknown," Chahal said. Though there is no data to show from which Indian states those languishing in the US jails came, most of them are believed to be from North India.

    Most detainees had asked for asylum, claiming that they experienced violence or persecution in their home country. Over the past a few years, US judges did not buy their argument and dismissed their applications.

    Chahal, who has been working among them for years, alleged that there is a nexus of human traffickers and officials in north India, especially Punjab, who encourage young people to leave their homes and illegally enter the US. These middlemen and agents charge Rs 35-50 lakh from each individual.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus united states

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue