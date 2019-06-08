  • search
    All nations must unite to fight terror, says PM Modi in Maldives

    Male, June 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Parliament where he stressed upon the historic ties between the two nations.

    Extending support to Maldives, Prime Minister Modi said India stands shoulder to shoulder with Maldivies when it comes to matters of security, disaster and development. "The mandate that our people have given us will ensure that we continue on this path," he said.

    "Neighborhood First' is our priority. Relations between India and Maldives are older than history. From time immemorial, blue waters have washed our shores. They have also nourished our cultures and civilisations," he added.

    In veild attack on Pakistan, Modi said said that it is a great misfortune that people are still making a mistake to distinguish good terrorist and bad terrorists.

    "Terrorism is a danger not just for a country but the entire civilization. State sponsored terrorism is the biggest threat today. It is important for the world community to come together to fight the challenge of terrorism and radicalisation," Modi said.

    Talking about the climate change, PM Modi said the issue affects us all and climate change can be tackled by switching to renewable energy. "I am glad that Maldives is part of the International Solar Alliance," he said, adding that technology alone cannot tackle the climate change. He also praised Maldives for taking initiatives of sustainable development.

