    Airlines skirting Iran-controlled airspace after Iran downs US military drone

    Washington, June 22: Local long-haul carriers Emirates and Etihad flights have decided to avoid airspace near the Strait of Hormuz after Iran shot down a U.S. military surveillance drone there and American aviation officials warned that commercial jetliners could be mistakenly attacked amid tensions between Tehran and Washington.

    On Thursday, an Iranian surface-to-air missile shot down a US Global Hawk drone, a $130m (£102m) unmanned aircraft the size of a commercial passenger jet.

    Iran has also announced it will soon exceed international agreed limits on its nuclear programme.

    Last year, the US unilaterally pulled out of a 2015 nuclear deal aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear activities.

    "Iran can NEVER have Nuclear Weapons, not against the USA, and not against the WORLD!" Trump said in his tweets on the aborted strikes - also revealing that increased economic sanctions against Iran were "added last night".

    Story first published: Saturday, June 22, 2019, 16:50 [IST]
