After George H W Bush’s death, Trump did something people liked… for a change

Washington, Dec 1: US President Donald Trump is not known for his softer side. However, Saturday, December 1, saw a rare moment when he cancelled a press conference which would have given him a big opportunity to boast about his achievements at the two-day G20 summit in Buenos Aires stating it would be disrespectful in the wake of the death of George H W Bush, his predecessor.

"I was very much looking forward to having a press conference just prior to leaving Argentina because we have had such great success in our dealing with various countries and their leaders at the G20....," Trump wrote on Twitter. He then posted a second tweet saying: "....However, out of respect for the Bush Family and former President George H.W. Bush we will wait until after the funeral to have a press conference."

The death of Bush, who was a one-time president who served between 1989-93, and is the father of George W Bush, the 43rd incumbent, was announced by his office on Friday, November 30, the day the Argentina summit took off.

Trump, also a Republican president, publicly mourned his predecessor's death, releasing a statement in which he lauded the latter's "sound judgement, common sense, and unflappable leadership". Bush, who had led the US during the 1991 Iraq war following the invasion of Kuwait by former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, is often referred to as the most successful one-term president the US has had. He was 94 and died at his home in Houston, Texas.

Trump's move after Bush's death was surprising for the incumbent president is known to have a strained relationship with the Bush family. He did not attend the funeral of Barbara Bush, the wife of Bush senior who died in April. He also had a harsh take on Jeb Bush, his fellow Republican candidate in the run-up to the presidential election of 2016. George W Bush has also been heard slamming Trump's style of leadership in the past.

On Saturday, the White House announced that Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will attend the funeral of Bush senior in Washington DC.