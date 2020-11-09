After China, now Russia declines to acknowledge Joe Biden’s victory

'This was a stolen election': Donald Trump cries fraud after losing US presidential election

Moscow, Nov 09: Russia on Monday said that it would wait for the official results of the US presidential elections before commenting on its outcome.

Russia said that it had noted that incumbent Donald Trump's announcement of legal challenges related to the vote.

Ella Pamfilova, the head of Russia's elections commission, said she had carefully studied mail-in voting in the United States and found the process vulnerable to fraud. She said that the voting by mail in the US elections had paved the way for massive voter fraud.

China refuses to acknowledge Joe Biden’s victory

Earlier China had refused to acknowledge the victory of Joe Biden in the US Presidential elections saying that the outcome is yet to be determined.

"Our understanding is that the outcome of the election will be determined in accordance with US laws and procedures," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told press at a regular briefing.

China is among a handful of other countries including Russia and Mexico that have not congratulated the President-elect. China said it had noticed that Biden declared he is the winner of the election.